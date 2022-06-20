Focus live: PM Jacinda Ardern holds a post-cabinet press conference

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the "serious concerns" raised recently around the allegedly discriminatory practices at Tauranga's Bethlehem College.

Ardern made the comment at Monday afternoon's post-cabinet press conference in response to a question about the matter.

The Tauranga Christian school has been under fire in recent weeks for asking parents to acknowledge the belief that marriage was between a man and a woman - something that has been labelled "discriminatory" by an LGBTQIA+ advocate.

Additionally, leaked documents showed the school would use biological pronouns for students - and that the school needed to approve a student's name aligned with their "biological sex".

Ardern told reporters today she took "a very simple view" on the matter.

"Schools in New Zealand are obliged to ensure they have a safe and inclusive environment for all children.

"Obviously, some quite serious concerns have been raised around whether or not that is the case for the school in question."

Whether the Tauranga school has met this obligation would be investigated by the Ministry of Education, Ardern said.

"The Ministry of Education has been asked by ministers to go and look in greater detail over whether or not that obligation is being met so I'll leave the ministry to do that job, but again every school has to be a safe and inclusive environment, it's the least we can expect in New Zealand."

Earlier this month, The Bay of Plenty Times reported on the criticism Bethlehem College faced for its Statement of Belief and Statement of Special Character documents - which included 13 items a student's parent or caregiver must read and tick the box beside.

The last point in the Statement of Belief is: "Marriage is an institution created by God in which one man and one woman enter into an exclusive relationship intended for life, and that marriage is the only form of partnership approved by God for sexual relations".

Tauranga pride advocate Gordy Lockhart said this point was "discriminatory" and against the Marriage Amendment Act which enabled couples to marry regardless of their gender or sexual orientation.

"It's totally inappropriate in 2022."

Tauranga pride advocate Gordy Lockhart outside the Bethlehem College Campus. Photo / Mead Norton

He said it was easier for people to come out these days but "it's still a frightening and very brave thing for kids to do".

However, Bethlehem College board of trustees chairman Paul Shakes said the statement was not intended to tell anyone what they were required to believe, but rather to "transparently explain what we believe."

He said the school was founded to provide a Bible-based, Christian education.

This was why many parents chose to send their children to the school, he said.

"We, therefore, have a duty to our school community, as well as a legal responsibility, to maintain our special character as a Christian school."

Days later, the Bay of Plenty Times reported on a leaked document that revealed Bethlehem College would use biological pronouns for students - and the school needed to approve that their name "aligns with their biological sex".

In response to the leaked document, the school said "it's not wise or kind" to support children down a path of experimental hormonal and surgical medical interventions.

Lockhart said in his opinion the document was ''discrimination ... segregation, homophobia all rolled into one. It's absolutely appalling''.

The leaked document stated that by agreeing to support the Statement of Special Character, students needed to adhere to practices according to their biological sex, and staff needed to ensure the practices were maintained.

This included using specific pronouns such as his or her, and if a student wished to use a name at school other than their legal name, "it must be a name that the college reasonably considers aligns with their biological sex".

Shakes, the school's board of trustees chairman, said the school acknowledged "that questions around gender and identity are really difficult and sensitive for people".

"We also have a duty and legal responsibility to maintain our special character as a Christian school."

Bethlehem College was founded in 1988 by the Christian Education Trust. The trust incorporates early childhood centres, a combined primary and secondary school, an English language school and tertiary training to degree level in teaching and counselling.