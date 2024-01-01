The 2024 New Year Honours list has been announced, the average daily Covid case numbers have increased by 3.5% and warnings are issued over the use of fireworks for New Year celebrations. Video / Newstalk ZB / NZ Herald

One person has died after a water-related incident at Auckland’s Bethells Beach yesterday in which four people were rescued from the water.

The individual was airlifted to hospital in critical condition yesterday after a group of four young men were swept out to sea at Te Henga (Bethells Beach) in West Auckland on Sunday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said: “Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time.”

She said the death would be referred to the Coroner.

Surf Life Saving NZ received notification at 5.40pm from Hato Hone St John that three people were in distress at the beach.

The Bethells Beach Surf Life Saving Patrol Search and Rescue squad was quickly activated.

“Using two inflatable rescue boats [IRBs], the team located two people. After safely returning them to shore, the IRBs continued their search and found a third person who was unconscious and unresponsive,” a Surf Life Saving NZ spokesperson said.

The person was brought ashore, where surf lifeguards immediately initiated CPR.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter soon arrived and airlifted the patient from the beach.

However, some confusion about the circumstances of the four men’s rescue arose between authorities.

Police initially claimed they launched their rescue boat Deodar and retrieved a group of men from the water.

“They were assessed by St John Ambulance and transported to Waitākere Hospital, each in a condition that is not believed to be life-threatening,” police said in a statement.

“A fourth man remained outstanding in the water before being located by the Westpac Helicopter and retrieved by Deodar. This man was transported to Auckland City Hospital by helicopter in a critical condition.”

A Surf Life Saving New Zealand spokesperson subsequently offered some “clarifications in regards to our media release.

“We stand by our statement that surf lifeguards in IRBs rescued the three people,” the spokesperson said.

“Surf lifeguards were involved in rescuing three people. It’s understood the fourth person, who may have been in trouble, self-rescued.”

Police eventually issued a correction to their original release, stating it was “incorrect” in claiming the police launch Deodar retrieved the men swept out to sea.

“Surf Life Saving New Zealand crews retrieved the men from the water,” police said in a new statement.

“We apologise for the error and any confusion caused.”



