Bethells Beach: Fish punctured inflatable boat, three people rescued

Surf Lifesaving NZ lifeguards at Te Henga/Bethells Beach. Photo / NZME

Three people fishing off the coast of Auckland's Bethells Beach had a lucky escape after lifeguards who happened to be training nearby towed their punctured inflatable boat back to shore.

The trio set off a flare when their vessel started taking on water around 10.15am, alerting a beachgoer who called police.

One person on board reported that they had a fish on the line which got too close to the boat, puncturing it, police told the Herald.

It is not confirmed what kind of fish it was, police said.

Surf Lifesaving lifeguards who happened to be in the area received a call from police that there were reports of a shark, although this has not been confirmed.

They were at the beach within minutes to help tow the boat back to shore, battling metre-high swell and blustery, off-shore wind.

No one on board needed medical assistance.

"For [lifeguards] to be super close is fortuitous and really good timing," Surf Lifesaving duty officer Faron Turner told the Herald.

"It was very good timing as far as cutting down the callout time and delay in responding."

Turner said it was members of the public who were first to respond.

"People on the beach that saw [the flare] called 111. If you're ever in doubt contact police and say it's a water-related emergency."

He urged all boaties to carry a method of communication before heading out on the water.