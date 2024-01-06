Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole after almost nine years, North Korea has supplied Russia with missiles and El Nino is expected to lash NZ this summer.

By RNZ

Regions hit by Cyclone Gabrielle last summer are getting a boost with holiday camps recording strong visitor numbers.

The Holiday Parks Association of New Zealand says there have been both international and domestic visitors at the camps, though some are staying for shorter periods than usual.

Association president Fergus Brown said holiday parks in Gisborne Tai Rāwhiti were having one of their best summers.

“We’re really delighted that Tai Rāwhiti is really doing well, I was talking to one of their parks up there just north of Tolaga Bay and they’re doing very well, they’re having their best summer ever and in fact that’s being reported by a number of parks.”

Whakatāne Holiday Park. Photo / Google Maps

Campsites in Coromandel, Northland, Bay of Plenty and Taupō were also doing well this summer, Brown said.

There were still some spaces to fill later in January, he said.

In July last year, Brown said he was expecting good holiday park numbers this summer because they usually did well during tough economic times by offering a range of different products for different budgets.

Meanwhile, Brown said the number of sales of holiday parks to Australian companies was growing.

The Australian companies Tasman Holiday Parks and Hampshire Group had bought several parks, he said.

Australian companies brought expertise to the industry here, he said.

“They bring a lot of investment to develop the parks and they also bring good staff training so I think they’re a very welcome addition to the holiday park market in New Zealand.”

- RNZ