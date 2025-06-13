Each suburb and street ranking distinguishes between houses, multi-unit properties and lifestyle blocks.

Street-level comparisons are contained within each suburb: for example a house on Great South Road in Papatoetoe is compared with 274 other houses on Great South Road in Papatoetoe - and not with houses on Great South Road in another suburb.

Council chief finance officer Ross Tucker said owners of properties whose value dropped less than the average 9% would soon pay more in rates.

He said the new valuations would not change how much the council would collected in rates, but it would allow rates to be more fairly shared.

The CVs are a massive source of fascination for property-mad Aucklanders when it comes to buying and selling homes.

Nick Goodall, head of research at Core Logic, said the new CVs were relatively in line with market changes between 2021 and 2024 - but also described them as “old news” because they were determined a year ago yet only released now.

He said an increase in the number and availability of valuation models - such as OneRoof and Core Logic - generally gave people a good feel for the current value of their property.

“For those who want to understand how it flows through to their rates, then [the new CVs are] really important,” he said.

Tucker said the CVs were not for estimating the current market value of properties, or for mortgage and insurance purposes, but to share rates between properties.