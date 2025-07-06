A warning this story details the sexual abuse of children and contains information that may cause distress for some readers. Michael Morrah and Catherine Hutton report.
A Wellington man who pretended to be an 11-year-old online while grooming and sexually exploiting young girls has been jailed for his offending– crimes his victims say left them “broken”, “scared” and unable to trust others.
Benjamin Woods, 36, was sentenced by Judge Ian Carter at the Wellington District Court last week.
Woods is the man who exploited two pre-teen sisters, *Amy and *Ivy, who, together with their mother, *Victoria, spoke exclusively to the Herald about the ordeal before Woods’ sentencing.
The Herald can now reveal that Woods targeted a third New Zealand girl and obtained and shared hundreds of child sex abuse images and videos of other children from around the world.
A police summary of facts obtained by the Herald shows Woods boasted about his abilities to get what he wanted while talking to other paedophiles.
Late last year, the summary said, Woods messaged a person on WhatsApp a picture of a girl in her underwear, saying, “Here’s another cute girl I’m working on at the moment. She’s a bit shy, but I hope I can get her naked.”
He refused to give up the pin codes and passwords to investigators. He had “no comment”, according to the summary of facts.
A forensic examination of his electronics would later unearth a total of 984 objectionable images and videos of children.
Around 3000 chatlogs from applications including Telegram, Justalk, TikTok, Discord, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and via iMessage were discovered. All were used to distribute or obtain child exploitation material.
Lawyer: Woods seeking treatment
Woods’ lawyer, Marty Robinson, said his client wanted to acknowledge the victims and their supporters who had come to court for the sentencing.
Woods, who had interests in music and sang in a choir, was remorseful and apologetic, he told the court.
“He appreciates this is far more serious than he understood at the time.”
Robinson said it would also come as a shock to many in the public gallery that character references provided to the court spoke of a man who was both supportive and helpful to those around him.
Those supporters were at a loss to understand this offending, he said.
But his client also accepted he had a “different psychology” and, having recognised this, Woods was keen to seek treatment. The court heard Woods accepted that prison was inevitable and he would have to be moved to a different prison to get that treatment.
Police prosecutor Kelly Cumming emphasised that Woods shared explicit child sex abuse material not only with his victims but also with other online predators so he would receive more material in return.
Judge Carter acknowledged the parents for reading “very articulate” victim impact statements.
He said those statements, coupled with the restorative justice report, provided a lot of information about the significant impact the offending had on the two families.
The judge also ordered the destruction of the objectionable material and the forfeiture of the seized devices.
Woods will be placed on the sex offenders register.
The courtroom was quiet as the sentence was handed down and Woods left the dock, his head down.
Michael Morrah is a senior investigative reporter/team leader at the Herald. He won News Journalist of the Year at the 2025 Voyager Media Awards and has twice been named reporter of the year at the NZ Television Awards. He has been a broadcast journalist for 20 years and joined the Herald’s video team in July 2024.
Catherine Hutton is an Open Justice reporter, based in Wellington. She has worked as a journalist for 20 years, including at the Waikato Times and RNZ. Most recently she was working as a media adviser at the Ministry of Justice.