Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Girls speak about being targeted by online predator posing as a child

Michael Morrah
By
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Two sisters targeted online by a man masquerading as an 11-year-old girl have spoken exclusively to the Herald’s Michael Morrah. Photo / Mike Scott

Two sisters targeted online by a man masquerading as an 11-year-old girl have spoken exclusively to the Herald’s Michael Morrah. Photo / Mike Scott

Two sisters targeted online by a Wellington man masquerading as an 11-year-old girl have spoken exclusively to the Herald’s Michael Morrah. The girls and their mother want to raise awareness about the dangers of social media. Names and some details in this story have been deliberately modified or omitted to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand