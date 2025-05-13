- Spark’s new ‘Kids Plan’ offers parental controls but won’t fully prevent access to harmful content.
- B416 co-chairwoman Anna Curzon praised the plan but said she would like to see it go further.
- Netsafe’s Sean Lyons supported the plan but acknowledged it wasn’t a complete solution for online safety.
A new mobile phone plan from Spark specifically for children will not stop kids from accessing harmful content online, but it is a good first step, an advocate says.
The telecommunications company today said its mooted ‘Kids Plan’ could be added to a parent’s account for full oversight of it and its usage, would be barred from getting promotional marketing texts, and would stop children from buying plan add-ons.
Parents will also be able to decide how much mobile data is allocated to the child and when, and control whether data top-ups are added or not. Spark said the maximum 2GB data would not allow children “high levels of online or social media use” but would be suitable for using things like public transport applications.