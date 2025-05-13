It comes soon after Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said his Cabinet would consider a social media ban for under-16s, supported by new pressure group B416.

And B416 co-chairwoman Anna Curzon said Spark’s newly announced plan “is a great step, but it doesn’t stop children from accessing dangerous content online”.

“It’s so great to see the signals from telcos like Spark to really help parents, but we continue to advocate for an age restriction for social media before 16, just to ensure our kids are protected from these harmful algorithms,” Curzon said.

Spark was doing the best it could to help, she said.

“I think it’s great that they’ve really tried to limit the usage of data, however, kids will be able to go and use WiFi. And with the data they do have, there’s still the opportunity to see harmful content.”

Online safety organisation Netsafe told the Herald it had supported Spark in developing the new mobile plan after the telco approached it over a year ago.

Netsafe’s chief online safety officer Sean Lyons agreed with Curzon, saying Netsafe was very supportive of it but acknowledged it would not be a panacea.

“Unfortunately, with so many things in online safety, there are no single silver bullets. We don’t have at our disposal the kind of panacea-like tools that will fix everything,” Lyons said.

“So I think what Spark is doing here is trying to help parents to understand some of the difficulties that young people experience online ... and trying to provide them with some tools to help them deal with those and be better informed.”

