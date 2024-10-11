Bee Lemonade founders Edward Eaton and Wilbur Morrison, both 26, appeared before the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority this morning for allegedly breaching the Sales and Supply of Alcohol Act.
Police prosecuted the pair after discovering their company gave 350 litres of free alcohol – 280 x 1.25-litre bottles – to a student flat during O-Week.
If found to have breached the act, the company may face a fine of up to $10,000 and a licence suspension of up to seven days.
“We didn’t think we were reinventing the wheel,” Eaton said.
The pair agreed to sponsor the flat party and calculated how much alcohol would be supplied in bottles to ensure each guest received one standard drink.
They said they failed to consider the overall volume of free alcohol provided.
The duo said that, in hindsight, this was a “regrettable mistake” and an approach that lacked proper foresight and structure.
In July, national alcohol harm prevention manager Inspector Ian Paulin said police became aware of the potential breach of the act when officers patrolling North Dunedin, an area with many student flats, observed first-hand the large supply of alcohol.
“[This] led to us conducting further inquiries and gathering key evidence to initiate the investigation.
“Companies that wish to supply alcohol outside of the regulations are liable for prosecution. Police will continue working with partners to foster a culture of responsible drinking to reduce alcohol-related incidents and social harm,” he said.
He said the prosecution would send a clear message to alcohol companies that “irresponsible promotion” of alcohol to a vulnerable community, in particular during times such as O Week, would not be tolerated.
Eaton said they realised the severity of their actions the morning after the event when he saw his own photo in the local paper.