A community comes together to mourn the loss of Joshuah Tasi. Video / David Williams

Two teenagers have appeared in court to face murder charges over the death of Joshuah Tasi in Beach Haven on Friday.

The first defendant, aged 14, appeared first via audio-visual link from a youth residence.

The second defendant, aged 17, appeared in person.

Their names and identifying details are suppressed under the Oranga Tamariki Act 1985 as the case was called at the North Shore District Court just after 11am.

There were tense scenes outside the courtroom as a group of about 30 of the boys’ friends and family were told only close family members could attend the closed Youth Court hearing.

Police blocked the supporters from entering the courtroom, leading to a shouting match between some family members and the officers. A lawyer stood on a chair and called for everyone to remain calm.

Judge Kirsten Lummis ordered suppression of the boys’ names and identifying details, but noted the significant public interest and media reporting of the case over the weekend.

The boys are remanded in custody until their next hearing at the High Court later this month.

”Love you!” family and friends called out at the end of each hearing.

”Don’t forget to pray, son!” the mother of the older defendant called out as he left the dock.

The scene on Beach Haven Rd on Auckland's North Shore. March 3, 2023. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Judge Lummis also ordered communication assessment reports to be done for both defendants.

The two accused, aged 14 and 17, were arrested in the Far North on Saturday and charged with murder.

Tasi has been described as the most pleasant, kindest, and nicest person who loved his faith and loved his family.

Family friend of Tasi, 28, Te Rata Hikairo, told AM that the church community were wrapping around the whanau.

”This is a whanau that always smiles, that always helps, that always loves, that always goes above and beyond and are some of the best singers I have ever heard in my life,” he said.

”It was quite something to be with the bereaved family at church yesterday morning, how do you come back from that?”





Flowers and candles left in tribute to Joshuah Tasi. Photo / NZME

About 100 people gathered at Beach Haven Community House yesterday evening to mourn, before moving to the site of the attack for a karakia (prayer).

Residents lined one side of Beach Haven Rd while a small group prayed on the footpath on the other side, where flowers had been left.

Emi Suaniu, chair of the North Shore Pasefika Forum, told the Herald that the victim was from a Samoan family.

“As a Samoan, when you know a Samoan is involved, you come together as a community to pay respect.”

She said church leaders at the ceremony were praying not only for the victim’s family but for the alleged attackers.

“We have to acknowledge them as well and uplift them in our prayers. What they did is wrong, but they can change into something good. That was a prayer for forgiveness.”



