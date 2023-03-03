Emergency services respond to a fatal incident in Beach Haven Video / Hayden Woodward

A shaken Auckland resident this morning laid flowers by the road where just hours ago he tried to save the life of a young man killed in front of him.

Red-eyed and at times on the edge of tears, he told the Herald there was “so much blood” after the attack.

He said he saw two young men attacking a third man in a car on Beach Haven Rd in Beach Haven after what sounded like a minor road crash.

Rushing to the victim’s aid, the resident and others applied pressure to his wounds.

They also found the man’s name from his wallet and tried to console him.

“I find comfort in hoping that he found comfort that there were people there talking to him ... when he passed,” the resident said.

Returning to the scene this morning, he hugged a nearby neighbour and laid flowers in the hope it might become a small memorial for the victim and his family.

“I never met the guy, but to be with someone in their last moments like that, that’s quite a connection,” the resident said.

Off the floral tribute, he said: “If I can start to put something out, other people might add to it.”

It comes as a manhunt continues for the occupants of a black BMW, believed to have been involved in the crash at the intersection of Tramway Rd and Beach Haven Rd last night.

Police said they were “urgently appealing for witnesses” to the incident that involved two cars and happened about 7pm yesterday.

“Initial information suggests that the driver of one of the cars was subsequently assaulted by occupants of the second car,” police said.

The driver suffered critical injuries and died at the scene, police said.

“The occupants of the second car left immediately following the assault and police are working to locate them,” police said.

The car was believed to be a black BMW sedan, registration CTC411, police said.

Anyone who sees the car is asked to call police immediately on 111, quoting event number P053841960. The vehicle should not be approached, police warn.







