The scene on Beach Haven Road on Auckland's North Shore. March 3, 2023. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A motorist has died after suffering fatal injuries in an assault following a car crash in Auckland’s Beach Haven this evening.

A manhunt is currently underway as police search for the occupants of a black BMW, believed to have been involved in the crash at the intersection of Tramway Rd and Beach Haven Rd.

A photo from the scene shows police have blocked Beach Haven Rd, while Fire and Emergency NZ and St John were also attending the incident on the North Shore.

Police said they are “urgently appealing for witnesses” to the incident.

Emergency services were called to the intersection following a crash involving two cars at around 7pm, police said.

“Initial information suggests that the driver of one of the cars was subsequently assaulted by occupants of the second car,” police said.

The driver suffered critical injuries and died at the scene, police said.

“The occupants of the second car left immediately following the assault and police are working to locate them,” police said.

Police are responding to a fatal incident in Beach Haven this evening. Photo / Supplied

The car is believed to be a black BMW sedan, registration CTC411, police said.

Anyone who sees this car is asked to call police immediately on 111, quoting event number P053841960. The vehicle should not be approached, police warned.

Multiple road closures are in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff at the scene.

Auckland Transport said Beach Haven Rd between Tramways and Lancaster Rd is closed and alternative bus stops have been established.

Due to a Police incident, Beach Haven Road between Tramways and Lancaster Road is closed. Alternative bus stops are:

Stop 4016 - Aeroview Drive

Stop 4033 - Aeroview Drive

Stop 4162 - Lancaster Road

