Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Bay principals shocked at proposal to restrict international students under Year 9

6 minutes to read
Tauranga Intermediate international director Annamieke Hart and principal Cameron Mitchell and alongside Year 8 students Seohye Park and Monique Stolz. Photo / Emma Houpt

Tauranga Intermediate international director Annamieke Hart and principal Cameron Mitchell and alongside Year 8 students Seohye Park and Monique Stolz. Photo / Emma Houpt

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

Bay school leaders are "up in arms" about a Government proposal to prohibit enrolment of international students under Year 9.

Principals in the region say the move would have a "huge impact" on school culture

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.