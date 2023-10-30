A tree has fallen on a house in the Tauranga suburb of Greerton as wild weather continues to move down the North Island.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two trucks responded to the call at 8.17pm.

On arrival at the Waimapu St address, everyone from the house had made it out safely.

He said crews worked to make the home safe again.

The rain and wind are not over yet, according to forecasters, as the remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Lola sweep across the country, leaving flooding and widespread damage in its wake.

In the Tauranga suburb of Tauriko 44 properties lost power just before 3am as the wild weather moved down the country.

Another 68 properties in Paeroa also lost power last night, according to Powerco, and on the Coromandel Peninsula more than 20 properties are still in the dark, mostly in Coromandel Forest Park.

A section of State Highway 25 between Tairua and Hikuai remains closed this morning due to flooding with high tide due soon, Waka Kotahi said.

An orange heavy rain warning remains in place for Bay of Plenty, west of Matata including Rotorua until 7pm tonight. The region can expect a further 70 to 100mm of rain to accumulate on top of what has already fallen.

The wild weather caused many issues across the North Island, flooding roads and smashing boats at sea. Heavy rain also made driving treacherous around the Coromandel Peninsula, with major highways becoming flooded when the rain hit the region.

The widespread rainfall from the low will have subsided by Wednesday, but the North Island and upper South Island, particularly inland areas, can still anticipate showers, some of which could be thunderous and heavy. The next low-pressure system and its related fronts will sweep across the country on Thursday and Friday, bringing rain.

This week’s forecast calls for warm weather. Most areas will see temperatures in the upper teens to mid-20s, with today and Wednesday looking to be the warmest.



