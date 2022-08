Emergency services are at the scene. Photo / NZME

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Rangiuru Rd, near Te Puke, about 3.20am.

One person died at the scene, and another is understood to have critical injuries.

The road is closed and diversions are in place while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.