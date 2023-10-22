Yachts at the start line of the PIC Coastal Classic yacht race from Auckland to Russell.

The organiser of a major New Zealand yacht race is working with police, Coastguard and Yachting NZ after one of its participants died in a tragic accident on the course.

The person died on Friday after the boom - a horizontal spar at the bottom of the mast - swung around and struck them while they were competing in the Coastal Classic.

The competition, hosted by the New Zealand Multihull Yacht Club (NZMYC), is a 119-nautical-mile race from Auckland to Russell. The fatal accident occurred in the Bay of Islands.

“As many of you now know, last night (Friday) we were informed by Maritime Police of a serious incident aboard one of our entrant boats. Sadly, a person has died,” Adrian Percival, NZMYC Commodore, said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and love are with the crew, and the family and friends of this person.

“We cannot tell you any more at the moment, only that words cannot express our sorrow. We are working to support those involved, and working with police, Coastguard and Yachting NZ to assist with their inquiries.”

A police spokesperson said police are making inquiries into the accident on behalf of the coroner.

At the time, the Kokako Rescue boat from the Coastguard Bay of Islands service was nearby and rushed to help the crew.

“Upon reaching the yacht at shortly after 0100 hours, one of our crew boarded with a medical kit, including a defibrillator,” Ayden Armitage, a member of the Kokako’s volunteer Coastguard crew, said.

“Sadly, the individual passed away.”

Kokako Rescue then accompanied the yacht to Opua, arriving at 4am.

Armitage said treatment was also provided to two other sailors on the yacht, who had sustained moderate injuries.

“Our thoughts are with the whānau of the sailor, and their fellow crew members, who were on board at the time,” he said.

More than 140 yachts started this year’s Coastal Classic.

First run 41 years ago, the event is one of the biggest on the yachting calendar in New Zealand.

Caitlan Johnston is a breaking news reporter based in Waikato. She joined the Herald in 2022.











