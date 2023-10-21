Yachts at the start line of the Coastal Classic yacht race from Auckland to Russell. Photo / Suellen Hurling-Live Sail Die

A person has died while racing a yacht in the Bay of Islands after they were struck by the boom.

The boom - a horizontal spar at the bottom of the mast - swung round and struck the person on the yacht Opua at 11.29pm yesterday, knocking them unconcious.

The Kokako Rescue boat from the Coastguard Bay of Islands service was nearby and rushed to help the crew of the Opua, who had been taking part in the Coastal Classic race from Auckland to Russell.

“Upon reaching the yacht at shortly after 0100 hours, one of our crew boarded with a medical kit, including a defibrillator,” Ayden Armitage, a member of the Kokako’s volunteer Coastguard crew, said.

“Sadly, the individual passed away.”

Armitage said treatment was also provided to two other sailors on the yacht, who had sustained moderate injuries.

“Our thoughts are with the whānau of the sailor, and their fellow crew members, who were on board at the time,” he said.

Armitage said the volunteer crew on Kokako Rescue had been training at the time of the incident, allowing them to respond quickly.

However, they had planned to coincide their training with the race so they could be on hand to assist if needed, the Coastguard said.

More than 140 yachts started this year’s Coastal Classic.

Hosted by the New Zealand Multihull Yacht Club, it is an annual 119 nautical mile race from Auckland to Russell.

First run 41 years ago, the event is one of the biggest events on the yachting calendar in New Zealand.



