A Hawk flying at the Pettigrew Green Arena on Saturday night with Taylor Hawks player Jackson Ball in action against defending NBL champion the Canterbury Rams, who won 104-84. photo / Roshan Uelese

The youthful Taylor Hawks’ hopes of an upset win over defending Sal’s national men’s basketball league champion Canterbury Rams were mostly vanquished in the first two minutes of the game at Pettigrew Green Arena, Taradale, on Saturday night. The Hawks eventually went down with a 20 points loss.

With the Rams at full strength for the first time in 2024, the visitors shot to a 10-point lead after nearly two minutes, including two three-pointers to Rams import Kenyon Buffen Junior, 23. They eventually won 104-84, the Rams’ fourth win over the Hawks in a row.

But the Hawks weren’t completely overwhelmed, for down 30-18 at the end of the first quarter they claimed the second 19-15 to go to halftime with the Rams leading 45-17, but after the game stretched to 20 points at the end of the third it was 33-33 in the final quarter.

But it was a game of lost opportunities, having more shots at the basket but fewer successes, and conceding 21 points from turnovers.

Isaiaha Moore, top-scorer for the Hawks. Photo / Roshan Uelese

Isaiah Moore scored 23 points and Jordan Ngatai 20 points, while the Rams’ points were headed by Lachlan Olbrich (35 points) and MJ Walker (26 points).

The Hawks ended the night dropping a place to sixth on the ladder, with a 2-2 record going into an away game against Wellington Saints on Thursday, but in the new Rapid League development competition, the club was second, beating Canterbury 42-33 for a third win in four games.