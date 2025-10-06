Advertisement
Basil Anderson jnr sentenced for killing his father in Pātea, South Taranaki, amid meth psychosis

Tara Shaskey
Basil Anderson jnr was sentenced in the High Court at New Plymouth for the manslaughter of his father, Basil Anderson snr.

A man began using methamphetamine to “help him” with his gym workouts but soon became so deluded by the drug that he believed he had been hypnotised and was under the “mind control” of his father.

Basil Anderson jnr’s drug-addled state had tragic consequences for his father, Basil Anderson

