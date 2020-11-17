Banksy sale in Auckland pulls in almost $1m in sales

Banksy's 2003 piece Love is in the Air. Photo / Supplied

Close to $1 million worth of Banksy prints were sold tonight in an auction in Auckland.

Two signed pieces were among a collection of Banksy pieces sold at the International Art Centre in Parnell tonight, in an event director Richard Thomson called "remarkable".

"It would be one of the greatest auctions ever held in New Zealand," he said.

Banksy's Love is in the Air, which was projected to go for up to $150,000-$250,000 but sold for $309,000 to a New Zealand buyer.

Flying Copper sold for $92,000, also to a New Zealand buyer, well above the $50-75k it was tipped to go for.

Banksy's Jack and Jill - Police Kids went for $117,500. It was expected to go for $50-75k.

Napalm, a 2005 work signed by Banksy, $105,000, much higher than the predicted $60,000.

The second signed print, Monkey Queen, was expected to go for somewhere between $30-40k, but ended up going for a cool $106,000.

The pieces were part of a larger collection on sale tonight, which also included work from Charles Frederick Goldie.

The Goldie Harieta Huirua - A Chieftainess of the Tuhourangi Tribe went for $521,000.

The other Goldie, Tumai Tawhiti, Chieftain of Ngati Raukawa, Te Arawa, sold for $309,000. It was predicted to bring up to $350,000.

Thomson said the large sales are an exciting development for the art market in New Zealand.

"We're on the world stage."

In total, the sale pulled in close to $4 millon in sales, he said.

Thomson said people from around the world had their eyes on the sale, with some using the centre's new bidding app to take part in the auction from home.

Leading up to the sale, bidders from as far as Holland, Italy and Japan had shown interest in the Auckland sale, as well as quite a few enquiries from New Zealanders.

"He is the most popular artist of our generation. He is basically the Andy Warhol of today," Thomson said.

In October, a Banksy artwork set a world record when it sold at the same International Art Centre in Parnell for $126,000 - twice what is was predicted to reach.

The work, Have A Nice Day, was initially expected to fetch $60,000 at a sale, but to the auction house's delight, a round of excited bidding pushed up the price for the military-themed work which was created nearly 20 years ago.