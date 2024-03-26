In the wake of the Baltimore Bridge collapse we take a look back at similar disasters. Video / AP / Gettyimages / NZHerald

The devastating collapse of a major bridge in the US city of Baltimore is the latest tragedy in a woeful history of bridge collapses.

From 1960 to 2015, there were 35 major bridge collapses worldwide due to ship or barge collision, with a total of 342 people killed, according to a 2018 report from the World Association for Waterborne Transport Infrastructure. Eighteen of those collapses happened in the United States.

May 9, 1980: Sunshine Skyway Bridge

The 609-foot freighter Summit Venture was navigating the narrow channel of Florida’s Tampa Bay before it sheared off a support of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

A 426m section of the concrete roadway dropped.

Seven vehicles, including a bus with 26 people aboard, fell 45m into the water, killing 35 people.





Seven vehicles, including a bus with 26 aboard, fell 45m into the water when the Sunshine Skyway Bridge collapsed. Photo / AP

January 5, 1975: Tasman Bridge

In the capital city of Australia’s island state of Tasmania, a bulk carrier travelling up the Derwent River struck several pylons of the Tasman Bridge.

It caused a large section to collapse onto the ship and into the river below.

Twelve people were killed.





August 14, 2018: Morandi Bridge

A 210m section of the Morandi Bridge in Italy collapsed during a rainstorm, killing 43 people.

The collapse led to a year-long state of emergency and extensive analysis of the structural failure.





Italy's Morandi bridge after it collapsed in 2018. Photo / Getty Images





September 22, 1993: Big Bayou Canot

Barges being pushed by a towboat in dense fog hit and displaced the Big Bayou Canot railroad bridge near Mobile, Alabama.

Minutes later an Amtrak train with 220 people aboard reached the displaced bridge and derailed, killing 47 people and injuring 103.





May 26, 2002: Interstate 40 Bridge

A barge hit the Interstate 40 bridge over the Arkansas River at Webbers Falls, Oklahoma, collapsing a 152m section of road and plunging vehicles into the water.

Fourteen people died and 11 were injured.





September 15, 2001: Queen Isabella Causeway

A tugboat and barge struck the Queen Isabella Causeway in Port Isabel, Texas, causing a midsection of the bridge to tumble 25m into the bay below.

Eight people died after motorists drove into the hole.





