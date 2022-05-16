16 May, 2022 03:32 AM Quick Read

Image / Unison

A balloon caused hundreds to lose power in Rotorua this afternoon.

According to Unison, nearly 1600 customers lost without power in Pomare, Sunnybrook, Fordlands, Pukehangi and Utuhina around 1.23pm.

Union spokesman Danny Gough said a helium balloon hitting powerlines in Pukehangi Rd caused the outage.

"When that happens the safety mechanisms activate causing the lines to trip. We then go through the safety protocols, checking for any damage, then gradually restore power."

Gough said power was fully restored by about 2pm.

Residents described hearing a large bang in the Pomare area at the time of the outage.