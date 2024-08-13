Advertisement
Ballance Farm Environment Awards 2025: Winners Simon and Hamish Guild encourage farmers and growers to enter

The Country
2 mins to read
Simon (left) and Hamish Guild of High Peak Station encourage others to enter the 2025 Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

Entries have opened for the 2025 Ballance Farm Environment Awards, and this year’s winners are encouraging farmers and growers to get involved.

National ambassadors Hamish and Simon Guild, of High Peak Station in Canterbury, said anyone considering entering the awards should recognise their business and property would never be flawless.

“The past five years have been very hard for our business, and we certainly felt we were far from perfect and in a rebuilding phase when we entered - but that is also part of our story,” Hamish said.

Simon agreed and offered advice for those thinking of entering.

“Look back at what you’ve achieved to date, take that into account and go for it from there.

“There’s always a reason not to enter, and that’s something you need to put behind you and just take the plunge.”

The awards, facilitated by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust, recognise and celebrate excellence and innovation in sustainable farming and growing within the primary sector.

Entrants go through a judging process where rural peers and agribusiness professionals provide valuable feedback, commendations and recommendations.

Judges take a comprehensive approach, evaluating the entire farm system, including water and soil management, climate stewardship, biodiversity, waste management, team and community wellbeing, business health, biosecurity and animal care.

Sarah Harris, general manager of the trust, said farmers and growers at any stage of their sustainability journey should get involved.

“Being part of the awards programme is an excellent way to gain constructive feedback on your business, help identify your strengths, and learn from others who are passionate about the food and fibre sector.”

The awards also feature a Catchment Group Showcase, which recognises the efforts of a rural community working together to improve water quality, promote good on-farm practices and sustainable land management, and encourage positive environmental and farmer wellbeing outcomes.

Hamish (left) and Simon Guild were named the 2024 National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.
Entries are open until October, with initial farm visits taking place before the end of the year.

Eleven regional awards events will follow in March and April 2025, where a regional supreme winner will be selected from each region.

These winners will be considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the trust’s national showcase at Tākina in Wellington on June 18, 2025.

The winners of the trophy will become the National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing for 2025.

Entries can be made online at nzfeawards.org.nz

