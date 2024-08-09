Horizons Region Ballance Farm Environment Awards Regional Supreme Winners for 2024, James and Debbie Stewart (pictured) and Dave and Jan Stewart of Stewart Dairylands, are encouraging other farmers and growers to enter the awards.

A “deep dive” into their business paid off for a farming family and they are encouraging other farmers and growers in the Horizons Regional Council region to do the same.

James, Debbie, Dave and Jan Stewart of Stewart Dairylands at Hiwinui, who were named this year’s Horizons Regional Supreme Winners in the Ballance Farm Environment Awards, are encouraging anyone considering entering the 2025 awards to take up the opportunity.

Facilitated by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust, the awards recognise and celebrate excellence and innovation in sustainable farming and growing within the primary sector.

Trust general manager Sarah Harris said farmers and growers at any stage of their sustainability journey could get involved.

“Being part of the awards programme is an excellent way to gain constructive feedback on your business, help identify your strengths and learn from others who are passionate about the food and fibre sector,” Harris said.