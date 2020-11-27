Website of the Year
Premium
New Zealand|Crime

Guilty hands: Pendulum of guilt swings in Bain family murders

11 minutes to read
Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

As the sad and meticulous Black Hands TV series comes to an end tomorrow night, Steve Braunias rejects the widespread belief that David Bain killed his family.

Delivering 150 copies of the Otago Daily Times

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.