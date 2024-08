In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, investigations into horror crash continue, Wellington looking at beam e-scooter issues and Oasis are back together.

By RNZ

A man who stabbed a dog walker multiple times at a Christchurch park has been found guilty of murder.

Bailey Messervy, 20, has been standing trial at the High Court at Christchurch for the murder of Nigel Wilson, who was found badly injured at Bexley Reserve in November 2022.

A jury has found Messervy guilty, rejecting his defence’s argument that he did not intend to kill Wilson when he stabbed him.

Messervy will be sentenced in December.