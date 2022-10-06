Cash, drugs and a pistol found by police during a search of the Nga Kete Wananga drug rehab centre. Photo / Supplied

Drugs, ammunition and a pistol have been found at a rehabilitation centre in Auckland where gang members and alleged drug dealers are on bail for serious criminal charges.

Nga Kete Wananga Solutions is a residential facility in Dairy Flat, north of Auckland, where accused criminals pay nearly $19,000 for a 12-week treatment programme including for drug and alcohol addiction, as well as family violence and parenting courses.

According to Nga Kete's website, there is "24/7 supervision" of residents who are tested twice a week for drugs and alcohol, while staff will notify police and probation services if anyone leaves without permission. Gang patches and regalia are also banned.

This morning the Herald revealed that a specialist police unit targeting gangs executed a search warrant at the bail facility on Postman Rd.

Officers could be seen combing a muddy paddock, probing the ground with stakes to find anything buried in the earth, and examining several shacks and sleep outs at the rear of the property.

In a statement released this afternoon, Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said police were targeting alleged illegal activity involving members of the Head Hunters motorcycle gang.

"During our search of the property today police located a prohibited semi-automatic pistol, ammunition and a quantity of drugs," said Proctor.

"The substances located included almost half a kilogram of methamphetamine and a kilogram of pseudoephedrine."

Police also seized more than$5000.

A 38-year-old patched member of the Head Hunters was arrested and charged with a raft of serious offences, including unlawful possession of a pistol and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Further charges relating to possession of a substance with intent to manufacture and possession of methamphetamine for supply have also been laid.

The man is expected to appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow.

Additionally, two men, aged 32 and 47, were arrested for unpaid fines.

"Today's search warrant is part of the ongoing focus of Operation Cobalt targeting and disrupting illegal behaviour being committed by gang members in our communities," said Proctor.

"Police will continue to hold those to account who are found to be engaging in this sort of activity. We cannot rule out further charges being filed as part of our ongoing enquiries into this matter."

Police officers searching a paddock behind the Nga Heke Wananga drug rehabilitation centre in Dairy Flat. Photo / George Block

Police stand guard at the entrance of Nga Heke Wananga bail facility during an Operation Cobalt search warrant. Photo / Dean Purcell

The discovery of drugs and a firearm during the search warrant will increase the official scrutiny on the services provided by dedicated bail facilities like Nga Kete.

Supporters say there is a desperate need for accommodation for bail, where residents can be supervised and receive much needed addiction treatment, instead of keeping defendants in prison while they wait for trial.

Police and probation officers, however, have raised concerns about some facilities because of the opportunities for residents with gang and drug links to live together while on bail.

In August, the Herald revealed that firearms, bundles of cash and methamphetamine had been stashed inside the Ahikaa Trust building, a bail facility in central Auckland.

"It is deeply concerning that alleged offenders are being sent to a bail and reintegration facility by the courts only to find that military-style weapons, drugs and cash are being recovered by police," the National Party police spokesman Mark Mitchell said of the Ahikaa discovery.

"It's unacceptable. If any taxpayers' money is being used to fund this facility then there are some serious questions that need answering."

Minister of Corrections Kelvin Davis said it was "disappointing" the firearms were discovered at a place that provides accommodation for those who are eligible for bail, but have nowhere else to go.

"This type of accommodation is an important cog in the justice system but should be run appropriately and safely."

Davis distanced himself and his department from the Ahikaa Trust by pointing out there was no formal relationship or contract.

The incident would also be noted on any future bail application, said Davis, and Corrections staff would ask the bail accommodation facility to provide more information on its security and monitoring in bail reports.

"But again, that is for a Judge to decide."