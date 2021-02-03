Bags not: 'Grisly' discovery a dummy run

There was an innocent explanation behind the discovery. Photo / File

On the face of it, it appeared a Dunedin passerby had made a grisly discovery.

But the two discarded rubbish bags did not contain human remains, as first thought. Rather, they contained the remains of several mannequins.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police were called at 2.22pm yesterday after a person found two large plastic bags on a grass verge in Eglinton Rd, Mornington.

Police were called when a member of the public reported seeing a face showing from inside a rubbish bag. Photo / Supplied

The bags were slightly open, and the person thought they had seen a face inside.

Dinnissen said police discovered the bags contained mannequin heads.