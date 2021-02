The flight path of the aircraft showing it turning round and heading back to Auckland.

An Air New Zealand flight to Whangārei was forced to turn back to Auckland due to poor weather this afternoon.

A spokesman for the airline said low cloud and poor visibility meant the aircraft was unable to land.

The flight had been due to land at Whangārei at 5pm, where, according to MetService, rain is setting in this evening with heavy falls expected and an easterly wind picking up.