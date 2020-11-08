Back to business: Auckland Airport completes deep clean after visit by Covid-19 infected person

Auckland Airport's domestic terminal is back to normal today after undergoing a deep clean overnight. Photo / Peter Meecham

Auckland Airport has carried out a deep clean of its domestic terminal after a person infected with Covid-19 passed through.

The new case, a contact of a quarantine worker in Auckland, was in the terminal from 5.30pm to 7.45pm on Thursday before flying to Wellington.

The person also visited Avis Car Rental at Auckland Airport, Orleans Chicken & Waffles, The Gypsy Moth and coffee shop Hudsons.

After arriving In Wellington, the person visited Malaysian restaurant Little Penang at lunchtime.

A spokesman for Auckland Airport said staff and guests inside the terminal at that time were considered casual contacts.

"The health and safety of staff and guests is always our foremost priority.

"In addition to the enhanced cleaning regime that has been in place since the outbreak of Covid-19, the domestic terminal was last night given a further deep clean.

"A fog machine was used to finely mist disinfectant and sanitiser across all surfaces in all public areas of the terminal likely to have been used by the infected traveller. This includes the food court, aviation security screening and gate lounge area."

Notifications were sent out to people who logged on with the Covid Tracer app at the affected businesses.

The incident was a reminder for people about the importance of using the Covid Tracer app, the Ministry of Health earlier said in a statement.