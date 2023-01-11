Baby’s death in Auckland: Woman in court charged with murder

An infant boy died at Starship hospital one year ago. Photo / NZME

A young woman appeared to smile nervously as she stood in court today charged with the murder of an infant boy who died at Starship hospital one year ago this week after suffering a serious brain injury.

The 22-year-old, wearing a jumper and accompanied by a Salvation Army support person, did not immediately enter pleas for that charge and four others that police filed against her today.

Auckland District Court Judge Belinda Sellars granted defence lawyer Bradyn Gloyn’s request for interim name suppression, which will be reconsidered during her first appearance in the High Court at Auckland next month.

Authorities allege that the child died sometime between January 14 and 15 last year. He was four weeks old at the time and had been taken to Starship hospital, according to police.

The woman was also charged today with assaulting the child when he was two weeks old and when he was four weeks old, and of failing to obtain immediate medical assistance for him. A fifth charge involves the alleged assault of another child during the same time period, when he was 2 years old.

Judge Sellars remanded her in custody to await the next hearing.



