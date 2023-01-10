The month-old baby died in Auckland's Starship Hospital a year ago. Photo / File

A woman has been charged with murder after a baby died in Starship Hospital a year ago.

The four-week-old baby boy was hospitalised at Starship Hospital with head injuries and died on January 16 2022.

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with murder, ill-treatment of a child and three counts of assaulting a child, police said today.

She is due to appear in Auckland District Court this afternoon.

“Any baby homicide is a difficult investigation and the police team have worked hard to get to this stage,” Detective Inspector Scott Beard said.

”This is a sad and tragic case for all those involved, but it is important those allegedly responsible for the abuse of children are held to account.”

Police were contacted by medical authorities after the baby’s death and had been investigating since.

“Police have reached a point in inquiries where charges have now been laid,” Beard said.

