Critical evidence found last month as part of the investigation into the unsolved killing of Baby Ru has now “significantly advanced” the inquiry into the Lower Hutt toddler’s death, police have confirmed.
A targeted search of a semi-rural area north of Wellington sparked by unspecified new information had uncovered critical evidence in the murder investigation, police said.
The discovery was made in an area of Upper Hutt off State Highway 58, about 20 minutes north from the Taita home where Ru lived and suffered the injuries that caused his death on October 22 last year, two days short of his second birthday.
On Saturday, a police spokeswoman told the Herald the new evidence had led to major progress in the investigation.
“This was information that wasn’t available when Ru died. Part of that work included searching for items that have been deliberately concealed.”
Police wouldn’t say what the new information was, but confirmed it did not come from the public.
Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said at the time police hoped the latest development would jog people’s memory, especially those on Moonshine Rd.
“Our message to them is please contact us if you saw something out of place on October 22 last year.”
Police have also appealed for sightings of the vehicle they believe carried away items from the crime scene, a grey-green 1994 Nissan Sentra, registration TE6972.
The items police have been seeking included a duvet cover, strap, hard drive used to record CCTV footage at the house, and a power back-up unit. It was not known at the time whether these items had been destroyed or hidden.
In February, Pritchard said police believed they knew who cleaned up the crime scene.
However, they did not have enough evidence to charge anyone.
Ruthless-Empire Souljah Reign Rhind Shephard Wall, or “Baby Ru” – since officially named Nga Reo Te Huatahi Reremoana Ahipene-Wall – died on October 22, last year.
Rosie Morunga and her partner Dylan Ross were at the house with Ru’s mother at the time of the incident which claimed the boy’s life.