A person of interest in the killing of Baby Ru has spoken out on social media on the first anniversary of a fatal incident which fractured the toddler’s skull.
Wellington police still have six fulltime investigators working on the case and insist they are zeroing in on the person – or persons – responsible.
Rosie Morunga was one of the three people present at the Lower Hutt house in October last year when Ruthless-Empire Souljah Reign Rhind Shephard Wall – since officially named Nga Reo Te Huatahi Reremoana Ahipene-Wall - suffered a skull fracture and was rushed to Hutt Hospital.
The toddler died a short time later three days short of his second birthday.