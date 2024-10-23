Morunga posted on her Instagram story overnight with the caption “Missed dearly aunty is so sorry boy I couldn’t save you. Aunty and uncle will get justice.”

In another post, she posted “One year and it won’t get any easier,” against an image of a baby holding a woman’s hand.

During an interview with ThreeNews last night, Ru’s mother Storm Wall said she was adamant she was not involved in her child’s death.

Wall said, because she had been at the house during the incident, “obviously I would have been a suspect”.

She wanted whoever was responsible for killing Ru to “tell the truth”.

“He was only 1, turning 2. Three more days. Justice is all we need.”

A person of interest in the death of Baby Ru has spoken out on social media.

Three ‘persons of interest’ remain the same

Rosie Morunga and her partner Dylan Ross were at the house with Ru’s mother at the time of the incident which claimed the little boy’s life.

According to police, they remain the only “persons of interest” in the case.

In an interview with RNZ, Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said police were still determined to lay charges over the death.

“That’s been the aim from the beginning and that’s still our focus.

“We’re working for a 1-year-old boy who can’t tell us what happened.

“There were three adults in the house when he suffered these injuries.

“Nobody has come forward from that group to accept responsibility. So we are working as hard as we can to piece together every strand of evidence to achieve that outcome.”

Within days of Ru’s death, police confirmed the cause: blunt force trauma, either inflicted by a weapon or by slamming his skull on a hard floor or table.

