Police said they are still forensically analysing the evidence.
Baby Ru’s violent death is being actively investigated 18 months on from the killing, police say.
Today marks a year and a half since Ruthless-Empire Souljah Reign Rhind Shephard Wall – since officially named Nga Reo Te Huatahi Reremoana Ahipene-Wall - died after an incident at a house in Taitā, Lower Hutt.
His mother, Storm Angel Wall, and her housemates, Rosie Morunga and her partner Dylan Ross, were the only people in the house at the time he was injured.
Police announced in October they had uncovered “critical evidence” in the homicide investigation after searching a semi-rural area north of Wellington.
In a statement last year, police said they conducted a targeted search in a concentrated area along Moonshine Rd, off State Highway 58.
This is 20 minutes by car from where Ru lived and received the injuries that caused his death.
“Items of property highly relevant to the homicide investigation were located during the search and are undergoing forensic examination,” police said in a release.
“This was information that wasn’t available when Ru died. Part of that work included searching for items that have been deliberately concealed.”
Police wouldn’t say what the new information was, but confirmed it did not come from the public.
The items police have been seeking included a duvet cover, strap, hard drive used to record CCTV footage at the house, and power back-up unit. It was not known at the time whether these items had been destroyed or hidden.
Pritchard also earlier said police were not ruling out the child’s death being accidental.
“We’re not defaulting it as a murder or manslaughter at this stage. We’ve got injuries that are consistent with blunt force trauma - fractured skull, which would take some force. I don’t have any definitive answer on the mechanism of what’s caused that other than the head would have to have come into contact with a hard surface, or hard object.”