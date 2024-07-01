Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Baby Mustafa Ali death: Man to fight murder charge, suppression to continue

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato
2 mins to read
A mourner holds a photo of 10-month-old Mustafa Ali at his funeral in Te Kūiti last month. Photo / Mike Scott

A mourner holds a photo of 10-month-old Mustafa Ali at his funeral in Te Kūiti last month. Photo / Mike Scott

A man charged over the death of a Te Kuiti baby will fight a murder charge.

The 22-year-old made a brief appearance in the High Court at Hamilton this morning where, through his lawyer Rosalind Brown, he entered a not guilty plea to a charge of murdering 10-month-old Mustafa Ali.

The baby was taken to Te Kūiti Hospital last month but died from blunt-force injuries police allege were “non-accidental”.

The man, who was accompanied by an interpreter, remained calm throughout the hearing. Several of the man’s supporters were in the public gallery.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Brown successfully argued for interim name suppression to continue until another hearing later this month.

Crown solicitor Jacinda Hamilton opposed the continuation of suppression.

However, Justice Neil Campbell agreed to extend the order until his next appearance.

A trial date of February 23, 2026, was also confirmed for three weeks.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘Happy and adorable boy’

Mourners farewelled the baby at a funeral at a Christian church on June 13, where hymns were sung and garlands of white and blue balloons hung around the entrance.

Mustafa’s picture also shone out from a banner on display.

About 100 people attended the service, many wearing T-shirts printed with Mustafa’s face.

His funeral followed a private service for the family.

Mustafa’s mum later broke her silence, saying her son was a “happy and adorable boy”.

Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME for nine years and has been a journalist for 20.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand