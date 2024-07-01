A man charged over the death of a Te Kuiti baby will fight a murder charge.
The 22-year-old made a brief appearance in the High Court at Hamilton this morning where, through his lawyer Rosalind Brown, he entered a not guilty plea to a charge of murdering 10-month-old Mustafa Ali.
The baby was taken to Te Kūiti Hospital last month but died from blunt-force injuries police allege were “non-accidental”.
The man, who was accompanied by an interpreter, remained calm throughout the hearing. Several of the man’s supporters were in the public gallery.