Brown successfully argued for interim name suppression to continue until another hearing later this month.

Crown solicitor Jacinda Hamilton opposed the continuation of suppression.

However, Justice Neil Campbell agreed to extend the order until his next appearance.

A trial date of February 23, 2026, was also confirmed for three weeks.

‘Happy and adorable boy’

Mourners farewelled the baby at a funeral at a Christian church on June 13, where hymns were sung and garlands of white and blue balloons hung around the entrance.

Mustafa’s picture also shone out from a banner on display.

About 100 people attended the service, many wearing T-shirts printed with Mustafa’s face.

His funeral followed a private service for the family.

Mustafa’s mum later broke her silence, saying her son was a “happy and adorable boy”.

Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME for nine years and has been a journalist for 20.