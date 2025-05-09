Li’s trial was delayed before getting off to a brief start with the Crown opening address on Thursday last week. However, the six-week trial was aborted the next day before the first witness was called. The reasons for the aborted trial are also suppressed.

“There’s some prospect of the trial being unfair to Mr Li,” Justice David Johnstone told jurors as he dismissed them last week, adding he would not divulge details beyond that.

A new trial date for Li has not yet been set. Poon, meanwhile, is set to be sentenced on May 30.

Lok Fung Lorrence Li, 27, is accused of the double murder in November 2023 of Ellerslie residents Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok, 66, and his wife Mei Han Chong, 67. Photo / Michael Craig

Kwok, a 66-year-old orthopaedic nurse originally from Hong Kong, was found dead in the couple’s home in November 2023. Police discovered his wife’s body in a bushy area several days later.

Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.

