- Shu Man Poon pleaded guilty to killing Mei Han Chong and Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok in Ellerslie.
- Most aspects of the case are now under a new suppression order.
- Poon will be sentenced on May 30; Lok Li’s trial was aborted and rescheduled.
Double-murder defendant Shu Man Poon has pleaded guilty to killing Mei Han Chong and Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok in the couple’s Ellerslie home two years ago, the media can now report after a suppression order lapsed this morning.
However, most aspects of the case are now subject to a new and far-reaching suppression order.
Poon, 44, appeared in the High Court at Auckland dock on Monday morning last week, just hours before jury selection was to begin for his trial alongside 27-year-old Lok Li. He instead entered guilty pleas, which were suppressed for reasons that cannot be reported.