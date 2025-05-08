“One person was quickly taken into custody nearby and the victim was transported to hospital in a serious condition.”

Police established cordons on Boakes Rd in Mt Wellington following an incident after a person was taken to Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance, one rapid response and one manager to the incident.

“We have transported one person to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.”

A person suffered serious injuries after a fight on Boakes Rd in Mt Wellington. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Last night, officers were positioned on either side of the scene as police photographers and detectives worked through the crime scene.

Detectives could be seen examining a section of the footpath outside the address following the incident.

Police inquiries are ongoing.

