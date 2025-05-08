Advertisement
Mt Wellington fight leaves one seriously injured, suspect in custody

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Cordons were in place on Boakes Rd in Mt Wellington last night after a person was taken to Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries. Photo / Hayden Woodward

  • One person is in custody after a fight in Mt Wellington involving four people.
  • Police found one person with serious injuries, who was taken to hospital.
  • Police are still investigating the incident.

A four-person fight on a residential Auckland street has left one person in a serious condition.

Police were called to an address on Boakes Rd, Mt Wellington at 9 last night following a report of four people fighting, a police spokesperson said.

“Upon arrival, one person was located with serious injuries.

“One person was quickly taken into custody nearby and the victim was transported to hospital in a serious condition.”

Police established cordons on Boakes Rd in Mt Wellington following an incident after a person was taken to Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries. Photo / Hayden Woodward
A St John spokesperson said one ambulance, one rapid response and one manager to the incident.

“We have transported one person to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.”

A person suffered serious injuries after a fight on Boakes Rd in Mt Wellington. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Last night, officers were positioned on either side of the scene as police photographers and detectives worked through the crime scene.

Detectives could be seen examining a section of the footpath outside the address following the incident.

Police inquiries are ongoing.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.

