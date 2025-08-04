A woman appeared in court today charged with neglect after allegedly leaving a toddler inside a suitcase in the luggage hold of an Intercity bus from Northland to Auckland.
The family of the woman charged in the baby in the bus case told the Herald today they were oblivious to the event that has shocked the nation.
The Herald arrived at the family home around lunchtime on Monday, the day after the alleged discovery of the overheated toddlerin the luggage hold of the bus, yet those in the home claimed they had only just learned of the arrest and incident.
The tight-knit Northland community is reeling at the discovery that one of their own - a young woman from a well-known local family - allegedly put a toddler inside a suitcase in a bus travelling to Auckland.
One resident recalled the defendant as a child growing up in the neighbourhood, saying she was bright and engaging and positive things were expected of her.
The incident unfolded on Sunday. The bus driver became concerned when he noticed the bag moving during a stop in Kaiwaka, and opened the suitcase to discover a 2-year-old girl, police said.
The woman (27) has been charged with neglect and was granted interim name suppression in the North Shore District Court this afternoon. She appeared emotional and wore a purple hoodie, facing away from the public gallery.
The house listed on the woman’s court charge sheet was well-maintained and found down a long driveway off a small rural road in a tight-knit township in Te Tai Tokerau.
It appeared empty when the Herald visited, with no functional cars in the driveway - just a few without wheels sitting on stacked concrete blocks.