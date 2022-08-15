Baby Doe's parents still unknown one year on

The clothes Baby Doe was found in. Photo / Supplied

Tomorrow marks one year since a baby girl, coined Baby Doe, was discovered dead at an Onehunga recycling facility.

Members of the community were left shocked and saddened by the tragedy, some "claimed her" in hopes that it would draw her mother out.

After that was unsuccessful, they chose to name the baby Anahera, the Māori word for angel.

Detective inspector Scott Beard from the Auckland City CIB said police continued to make extensive inquiries since the newborn was found at the Onehunga site on August 16 2021, however, they are still yet to identify her mother, father or wider family.

"With the advancement in DNA technology, I believe at some stage we will identify her family members and mother, however, we'd rather they come forward now."

"While this is a sad and tragic case, we don't know the circumstances or situation of the mother, and we are not jumping to any conclusions we just want to identify her and work things out from there."

Police examine the VISY recycling facility on Victoria Road Onehunga where the body of a newborn baby was found. Photo / Hayden Woodward

He acknowledged that concerned members of the community still wish to lay the newborn to rest officially, which included St Peter's church offering to hold a funeral for her last year.

However, Beard said they were not in a position to release the baby's body for burial at this time.

He also urged those who might still have information to come forward.

"We are very grateful to those people who have come forward with information, and we ask that anyone with information still contacts us, it is never too late."

"The individual police team members, including myself, are frustrated that we haven't been able to bring closure for Baby Doe, and bringing closure will always be our aim."