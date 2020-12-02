Baby dead, two others injured in Far North crash

One person has died in the single vehicle crash. Image / Google

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A baby has died and two people have been injured in a serious single-vehicle crash in the Far North.

The tragedy occurred just after 1pm on Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd south of Roma Rd and about 1km north of the Herekino Gorge.

Two other people in the car were initially in a serious condition though one has since improved.

Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd is currently closed at the Roma Rd junction and north of Herekino.

Large queues of cars are building up with summer traffic compounded by larger than usual volumes of traffic on Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd.

With State Highway 1 still closed at Mangamuka Gorge by slips triggered by the July storm, Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd is currently the main west coast route to Kaitaia.

Kaitaia traffic is being diverted through Waiotehue Rd, a winding, unsealed back road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Two St John Ambulances responded along with the Whangārei-based Northland Rescue Helicopter. A Westpac helicopter was also sent from Auckland.

A St John spokeswoman said one of the patients was in a serious condition.

The second patient is being treated at the scene and does not require hospital treatment.

The seriously injured patient was flown to Whangārei Hospital about 2pm.

Volunteer firefighters from the Kaitaia and Ahipara brigades are also at the scene, along with a crash investigator from the police Serious Crash Unit.