A new play by award-winning writer Nick Ward will have its world premiere at Gisborne’s Unity Theatre in August.

When Jill White from Unity Theatre was sent the script by Playmarket, she knew she was onto a winner and didn’t hesitate to apply for the rights for it.

“Plays can be quite difficult to read, but this one was a page-turner - with great language,” White says.

Come Along Oliver Moody is about Hugh Howard, the reclusive author of a much-beloved book who employs a student Annie Dawes, to help him get his house in order.

As the boxes get sorted, unexpected and intriguing truths are unveiled, a profound connection is formed, and a life-long friendship is rekindled between the author and the all-too-real subject of his famous novel.

It is a captivating tale that delves into the universal themes of mystery, friendship, and the power of storytelling to illuminate even the darkest corners of our lives.

It’s a story that resonates with us all, reminding us of the bonds that unite us.

Ward came up with the idea when he decided to get his own life in order a few years ago and employed a student to search through all the boxes that contained his life.

“Together we discovered so many things I thought I’d lost,” he says.

“I was also intrigued by the idea of telling a story about friendship. Many of us have lost contact with old friends and when we reconnect it’s strangely like no time has passed.

“You can pick up where you left off.”

Ward broke into screenwriting with pool comedy Stickmen.

An instant Kiwi hit, the film won him a New Zealand Film Award for Best Screenplay in 2001. He went on to originate and co-write hit romance Second-Hand Wedding, then reconvened with Wedding director Paul Murphy for follow-up Love Birds.

In 2019 he created television black comedy Fresh Eggs with Kim Harrop. He has also penned episodes for the series Outrageous Fortune and Burying Brian, and horror flick The Ferryman as well as Brokenwood Mysteries, Under the Vines and Wellington Paranormal.

This is his first play.

Nick Ward's writing includes working on Outrageous Fortune episodes which centered around the wild West family. Photo / Supplied

He said it was a challenge to write a story where the biggest special effect was the story.

“There’s nowhere to hide - we can’t cut to a commercial or fix it in the edit. I loved the thrill of that. It’s a huge story, but it plays on a small stage.”

Unity Theatre will be casting three lead parts; that of the reclusive writer Hugh Howard, Annie Dawes – the uni student employed to sort out Hugh’s house and Albert Masoe – Hugh’s estranged friend of Māori/Pasifika descent.

Hugh, the author, is a curmudgeonly but charming recluse who is wickedly clever and the keeper of many secrets.

“I think he’s the writer I wish I could be - fiercely intelligent with a razor-sharp wit,” Ward says.

Annie Dawes is every bit his equal, and they form an unlikely friendship as they both let down their defences and create a bond that spans their generational divide.

Annie, however, has secrets of her own.

The other main character is Albert Masoe, the main character in Hugh’s book.

“He’s the friend we all wish we had growing up.

“He’s a big-hearted man who embarks on a quest to find out the mystery of who Oliver Moody is. He’s a fascinating creation who blurs the lines between fact and fiction.”

There are four other parts which are voice-only spoken from backstage, with scripts in hand.

“I’m hoping the off-stage voices will help bring actors that are actually on stage into even sharper focus,” he said.

“The voice is the greatest instrument of any actor. I wanted to highlight this and play a bit of a magical game with the audience.”

White will direct the play and has already had a positive meeting with Ward who is looking forward to seeing what the small regional theatre will do with his work.

“I am so happy that Jill White and Unity Theatre have got behind this story. From my conversations with Jill, I can see that she gets it. She understands these characters and this story.

“It has a resonance for her and that fills me with so much confidence and joy. It’s in good hands. I hope the local community love this story as much as I loved writing it. I’ll be there on opening night - look for the big kid nervously fidgeting in his seat, excitedly waiting for the play to start.”

* Auditions will take place on Saturday and people are invited to register through the link on Unity Theatre’s Facebook page. They will then be sent a pdf of the part of the script they will be workshopping at the audition. Alternatively, people can contact Jill directly at housewhite@xtra.co.nz or 027 3435844.















