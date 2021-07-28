Wellington Paranormal at the top of streaming charts in the US

Officers O'Leary and Minogue as well as Sergeant Maaka have become household names in the US. Photo / Supplied

Officers O'Leary and Minogue as well as Sergeant Maaka have become household names in the US. Photo / Supplied

When hit New Zealand mockumentary Wellington Paranormal was picked up by American streaming services, its creator Jemaine Clement didn't realise how popular it would become.

Now the comedy spinoff of Taika Waititi's 2014 film What We Do in the Shadows has shot to the top of streaming charts in the US as countless Americans tune in on HBO Max and The CW, it's been revealed.

International streaming guide Just Watch shared figures from July 12 to July 18 that showed Wellington Paranormal at the top of the charts, above Rick and Morty, Ted Lasso and new release The White Lotus.

The show's creator and executive producer, Jemaine Clement of Flight of the Conchords fame, shared the results on Twitter.

"What the heck, USA?" he wrote. "We didn't even know if you'd understand what they were saying!"

But he then followed up by admitting, "Actually, I assume there's some rewatching to try and understand what they're saying."

And a US fan admitted, "Half the time I actually don't know what's being said during Wellington P [sic] but I'm so into the show that I forget to turn the closed-captions on."

"I had a US friend message me to ask what 'boil the jug' means," a Kiwi viewer wrote on Twitter.

What the heck, USA? Whaaat?!

We didn't even know if you'd understand what they were saying!! pic.twitter.com/d6sz3Xjo8L — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) July 28, 2021

"He thought it was something to do with doing laundry."

Another American viewer wrote in response, "We enjoyed Flight of the Conchords, so of course we understand what's being said.

"It's a very good program, we're happy in the US to finally join in on the fun watching Wellington Paranormal."

The news may come as a surprise, but What We Do in the Shadows gained a cult following in the States when it was released. And it's clearly given American fans a taste for deadpan Kiwi humour.

Now officers O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue), the brains and brawn behind Wellington's fictionalised paranormal unit, have become household names in the US.

The What We Do in the Shadows spinoff also inspired another TV show with the same name, produced by Clement and Taika Waititi for HBO. It also streams on Neon in New Zealand.

Three seasons of the show are currently available to watch on TVNZ OnDemand in New Zealand.