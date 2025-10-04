Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Award-winning Northland tattooist Matt Jordan bringing art to life in exhibition

Investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Video / Carson Buck

A tattoo can take up to 40 days for award-winning artist Matt Jordan. He’s responsible for some of the most recognisable tattoos in New Zealand, including Millie Elder-Holmes’ famous leg portraits. Carolyne Meng-Yee reports on his upcoming retrospective.

Matt Jordan says he was born with ink in his veins.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save