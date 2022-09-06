The Australian Maritime Safety Authorit is coordinating the rescue of two Kiwi crew members aboard a sailing vessel that has sustained damage East of Lord Howe Island. Video /AMSA

A major operation is underway to rescue two New Zealand sailors from their damaged boat which is taking on water in the Tasman Sea, with multiple Royal Australian Air Force airplanes joining the search.



The crew members are aboard a 14.2m sailing boat located 305km east of Lord Howe Island in Australia.

One of their family members alerted the Australian Maritime Safety Authority's (AMSA) response centre about 3am local time yesterday that the boat had encountered severe weather, was taking on water and had suffered damage to its steering.

An emergency beacon was activated about 5am yesterday.

AMSA has sent its Melbourne-based challenger rescue aircraft along with multiple Royal Australian Air Force aircraft which have been overhead since yesterday.

The New South Wales police vessel Nemesis and two merchant vessels were also en route but were not expected to reach the area until this afternoon and evening, the AMSA said in a statement.