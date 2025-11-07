Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Supermarket shoppers stunned after beef mince reaches $30 a kg

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

One Reddit user shared a post of a 1kg packet of lean mince on sale at a Woolworths supermarket for $30.90. Photo / Reddit

One Reddit user shared a post of a 1kg packet of lean mince on sale at a Woolworths supermarket for $30.90. Photo / Reddit

High grocery prices continue to shock New Zealanders, with one photo shared online showing beef mince on sale for $30 a kg.

One Reddit user shared a post of a 1kg packet of lean mince on sale at a Woolworths supermarket for $30.90.

“We literally can’t afford mince. The 18%

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save