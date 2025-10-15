Food prices continue to rise, but the rate of increase fell last month, Stats NZ says.

Food prices rise 4.1% for September year, fall monthly for first time since February

Food prices increased 4.1% in the September year, the smallest annual increase since April 2025, according to figures published by Stats NZ.

But in a sign that food inflation may have peaked, the overall food group was down 0.4% monthly, representing the first time food prices have dropped monthly since February 2025.

Higher prices for the grocery food group were the largest contributor to the annual rise, lifting 3.9%. However, they fell month on month by 0.6%.

The average milk price was $4.72 for 2 litres, up 15.1% annually. Cheese was $12.81 for a 1kg block, up 31.4% annually, and beef mince was $23.11 for 1kg, up 17.7% annually.

This was followed by meat, poultry and fish, up 6.4% annually (down 0.4% monthly), and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, up 2.5% annually (up 0.3% monthly).