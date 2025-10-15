Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy / Inflation

Food prices rise 4.1% for September year, fall monthly for first time since February

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Food prices continue to rise, but the rate of increase fell last month, Stats NZ says.

Food prices continue to rise, but the rate of increase fell last month, Stats NZ says.

Food prices increased 4.1% in the September year, the smallest annual increase since April 2025, according to figures published by Stats NZ.

But in a sign that food inflation may have peaked, the overall food group was down 0.4% monthly, representing the first time food prices have dropped monthly since

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save