An Australian Navy ship on its way to Wellington accidentally blocked wireless internet and radio services across parts of the North and South Islands this week.

HMAS Canberra was approaching Wellington early Wednesday morning when the block happened, the Guardian reported.

“HMAS Canberra became aware that their navigation radar was interfering with Wi-Fi in the Taranaki to the Marlborough region on approach to Wellington,” an Australian Defence Force spokesperson told the Guardian.

“On becoming aware, HMAS Canberra changed frequencies rectifying the interference. There are no ongoing disruptions.”

Two days later, an unrelated Chorus fault yesterday morning cut internet for around 90 minutes to thousands in the lower North Island and Hawke’s Bay, including Wellington, Hutt Valley, Kapiti, Palmerston North and Napier.