A full investigation is under way to prevent future incidents, with apologies issued to affected customers. Photo / Getty Images
By RNZ
Ultrafast broadband provider Chorus says Friday morning’s massive internet outage across the lower North Island was caused by human error.
Connections went down before 11am, affecting connections from Wellington, Kapiti, Hutt Valley, Palmerston North and through to Napier. One internet service provider estimated 90% of customers in theregions were affected.
The outage lasted more than an hour, and was fixed by about 12.30pm.
“Chorus sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks those impacted for their patience and understanding.”
Gorilla Technology chief executive Paul Spain told RNZ that he understood the equipment that failed was based in a Chorus site on Wellington’s Courtenay Place.
Spain said it appeared to have had some sort of technical fault.
“We usually don’t have these things having such a widespread impact because there tends to be redundancy built into the system, because if one component fails another part of the network takes up the slack and keeps operating.”
He said it was likely Chorus would provide more details in due course.
“We usually see the Chorus network being really resilient and serving New Zealand well, so you know this is a reasonably uncommon occurrence.”
Spain told RNZ these types of issues could have a widespread impact.
“I think Chorus will be working hard after this to understand what happened [and] how do they make sure it never happens again.”
Earlier, Voyager said it had identified an issue affecting “Chorus Wellington UFB (ultrafast broadband) handover”.
“This handover services Wellington, Kapiti, Hutt Valley, Palmerston North and through to Napier.”