Spokespeople for both Spark and OneNZ told the Herald they believe the incidents are confined to the lower North Island.

Chorus told Voyager Internet it has identified the source of the issue and is working on a fix.

The issue is affecting multiple service providers in Wellington, Kapiti, Hutt Valley, Palmerston North and through to Napier.

Wellington broadband company WombatNET said it was “currently observing what appears to be a major fibre outage affecting multiple areas across the region”.

“This includes customers in both Upper Hutt and the Kāpiti Coast, and notably impacts not only WombatNET users but also customers on other providers - indicating that the issue is likely upstream.”

The company said it did not know what was causing the outage and were waiting on confirmation from “upstream providers or infrastructure partners” but were actively investigating and monitoring the situation.

There are numerous reports on social media of internet outages around the country. Photo / Downdetector.

